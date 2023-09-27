2,120 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,710.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,113 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.36. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $142.26.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.