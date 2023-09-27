23,600 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 19,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,373,628.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,430,914.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $268,399.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,872.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 19,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,373,628.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,430,914.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,443 shares of company stock worth $2,702,042. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

