23,800 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in KBR by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 35.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $59.85.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

