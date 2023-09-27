29,020 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,710,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 18.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

