49,560 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 358.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,796,622,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

