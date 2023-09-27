5,283 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.5 %

TXRH stock opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.28.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.93%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.