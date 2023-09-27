9,832 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $485,095,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $47,455,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

WY stock opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

