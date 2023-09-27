A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.8% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.87. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.