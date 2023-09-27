AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 80.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 96.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

