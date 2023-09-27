Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Reduced by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,510 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,951 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 20,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 82.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,077.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,077.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.41.

AKAM opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

