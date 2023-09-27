American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,153,000 after purchasing an additional 90,054 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 286,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $50.81.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

