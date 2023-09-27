Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Holdings Cut by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 645,917 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,131,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 225,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $730,069.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,523.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $730,069.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,318 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,514 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

