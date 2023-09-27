Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Apple comprises 9.2% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,918,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.87. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

