Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is DMC Group LLC’s Largest Position

DMC Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the period. Apple makes up 12.3% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.87. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

