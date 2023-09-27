Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Apple makes up 9.2% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

