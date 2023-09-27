Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.87. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

