Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.2% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 37,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 28,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Apple Trading Down 2.3 %

AAPL opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

