Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

