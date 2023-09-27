Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.57 and a 200-day moving average of $176.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

