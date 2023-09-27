Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 8.5% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 2.3 %

AAPL stock opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

