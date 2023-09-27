Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $437,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 200,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,547,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $65,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,611,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $437,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 200,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,547,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,080 shares of company stock worth $66,110,942 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.81.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $191.40 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $246.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

