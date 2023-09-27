Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $613,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.4% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.57 and its 200-day moving average is $176.87. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.