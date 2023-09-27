Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Position Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 415.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,311 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 97,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

BRX stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

