Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,452 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,029.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 660,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 601,645 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 48,741 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 599.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 4.5 %

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.