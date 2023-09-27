Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,018 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $3,908,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ameren by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ameren

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.