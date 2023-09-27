Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,649 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 397.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

CZA stock opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.18.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.