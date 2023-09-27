Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 605.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,346 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 49.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 189,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 63,133 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Catalent by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 9.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 85.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $314,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John J. Greisch acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Catalent

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.