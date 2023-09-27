Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 13,203 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,984 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $358,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,208 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,208 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.75 and a beta of 2.05.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

