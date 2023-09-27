Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 15,132 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $47.71.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.