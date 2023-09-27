Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter worth $193,000.

Shares of CSM stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

