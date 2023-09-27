Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,396 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICOW. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 186,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 136.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICOW opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.472 dividend. This is a boost from Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.