Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.71 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 150.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.82. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $112.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.