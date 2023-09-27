Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 113,513 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 1,013.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 97,719 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 56,084 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVI opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

About Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

