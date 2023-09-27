Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 148.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -363.64%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

