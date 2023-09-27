Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,838 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

FTHI opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $21.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

