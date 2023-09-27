Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $248,250,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,410.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,434 shares of company stock worth $6,901,231. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

