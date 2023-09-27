Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.26.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.47. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

