Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.87 Million Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 86.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

