Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.88 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $15,200,230,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 74,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 11,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,478 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,599. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

