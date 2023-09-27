Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 593.2% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDQ opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.