Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.10 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1,552.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 32,067 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 134.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 46.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegion news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.41.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

