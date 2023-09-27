Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 485,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48,076 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.42. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.09 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

