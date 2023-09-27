Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $2,411,708 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $124.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.18. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

