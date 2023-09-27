Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 81.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

