Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Up 1.2 %

Biogen stock opened at $258.05 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.50 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

