Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.33 Million Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,371 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
DWAS opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $83.27.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.