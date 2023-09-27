Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BILS stock opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

