Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 1.3 %

PNOV stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $649.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

