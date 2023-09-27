Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51,092 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,059,000 after acquiring an additional 71,680 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.88. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.86 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.31.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

