Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $954,100,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

COF opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.57.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.